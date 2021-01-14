WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Two off-duty Virginia police officers were charged in federal court Tuesday in Washington D.C. for their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol riots last week.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, two Rocky Mount police officers, were charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. They were both arrested on Jan. 13 in Virginia, according to the U.S. State’s Attorney’s office for Washington, D.C.

During the events, the men were allegedly photographers making obscene gestures in front of the John Stark statue.

Robertson said on social media, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business … The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.”

He said the he was proud of the photo because he was “willing to put skin in the game.”

While on Facebook, Fracker commented, “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around… Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y’all do what you feel you need to.”

That post has since been deleted.

More than 70 people have been federally charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died when a group of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building with lawmakers inside.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.