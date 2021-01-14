Hi Everyone,
Our run of calm January weather continues today, and we are getting solid indications it will remain calm into mid-week, next week. The biggest “bump in the weather road” forecast was Monday. We had a chance of mixed precipitation in the outlook until this past overnight.
Right now, though not only have we nixed the idea of much colder air filtering into the Mid-Atlantic early next week. But we believe a storm forecast to come together Monday will be far enough out to sea that it, at worst, would hardly be a stormy day.
I always like to point out that Winter weather, or lack thereof, is a series of little victories strung out over 90 days. As the former great radio announce of the Baltimore Orioles, Joe Angel would have said, ‘Put this one in the win column.” Done and done.
MB!