GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a woman reported she was raped in the woods Wednesday afternoon.
The woman called police to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie around 3:24 p.m. Wednesday and told them she had been raped about an hour earlier in the nearby woods.
She told police she was walking south along Ritchie Highway around 2:30 p.m. when a unknown man exited the woods and grabbed her by the arm. He forced her into the woods, saying he had a weapon when she tried to fight back.
The suspect they raped her before fleeing further into the woods.
The suspect was described wearing a black ski mask, black sweatpants, black sweater and white shoes.
Detectives responded and searched for the suspect, but couldn’t find anyone. They looked for witnesses and evidence in the area.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in regards to this crime. Police say there was heavy traffic in the area that that point of the day and someone may have seen something.
Anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org
