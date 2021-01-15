ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Board Of Education voted to implement hybrid learning by March 1, 2021.
The board cited the upcoming vaccinations for education employees as well as guidance from the Anne Arundel County Health Department.
Board of Education votes to implement hybrid learning no later than March 1, 2021https://t.co/atuR0K5Pp5 pic.twitter.com/oGZVg7fhLS
— AACPS (@AACountySchools) January 15, 2021
The school system was planning on starting hybrid learning for elementary school students at the start of the second semester on February 2.
Now, they’re urging Superintendent George Arlotto to bring back small groups as soon as possible.
That includes those with special needs, English Language Learners, and students at the county’s Centers of Applied Technology.
They also directed Arlotto to provide a timeline on how the plan would be implemented.
He will have to update the board and the public on the plan by February 17.
The plan also asks to identify students who are not successful in the virtual environment so that appropriate resources and interventions can be developed.
