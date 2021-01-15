Ravens 'Scary Team To Watch' Says CBS' Amy Trask, Believes People Have Underestimated Team Entering Bills MatchupThe Ravens cleared the hurdle that was the Tennessee Titans last week. Can they get another road victory this week in Buffalo?

Ravens-Bills Forecast Looking Dicey: Lake Effect Snow Could Fall In Buffalo During Playoff GameBuffalo could see some lake effect snow Saturday night just in time for the game and particularly during the first half. The kickoff forecast will be 32 degrees, and winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Ahead Of Playoff Matchup, Ravens' John Harbaugh Calls Bills WR, Maryland Native Stefon Diggs 'One That Got Away'When the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, they'll be playing against a Maryland native they had the opportunity to draft for themselves.

Ravens Logo Stenciled In At Patriot Plaza In Towson As Excitement Builds Ahead Of Playoff Game Against Buffalo BillsRavens fever is alive and well in Towson just days before the Ravens are set to take on the Buffalo Bills.