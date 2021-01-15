COVID IN MD:State’s Case Total Surpasses 320K; Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brandon Scott, Coronavirus, COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to hold a news conference Friday afternoon with the latest information about how the city is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott is set to be joined at the 2 p.m. news conference by Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The mayor will speak a day after a judge rejected a lawsuit seeking to overturn the city’s ban on in-person dining.

Watch live at 2 p.m. on WJZ.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

