BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to hold a news conference Friday afternoon with the latest information about how the city is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott is set to be joined at the 2 p.m. news conference by Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
The mayor will speak a day after a judge rejected a lawsuit seeking to overturn the city’s ban on in-person dining.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.