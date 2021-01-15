Excitement Builds As Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Bills' Josh Allen Set For Playoff Showdown In BuffaloRavens coach John Harbaugh was immediately impressed by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's competitive fire following their first face-to-face encounter in an NFL setting.

Ravens-Bills Forecast Looking Dicey: Lake Effect Snow Could Fall In Buffalo During Playoff GameBuffalo could see some lake effect snow Saturday night just in time for the game and particularly during the first half. The kickoff forecast will be 32 degrees, and winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Ravens 'Scary Team To Watch' Says CBS' Amy Trask, Believes People Have Underestimated Team Entering Bills MatchupThe Ravens cleared the hurdle that was the Tennessee Titans last week. Can they get another road victory this week in Buffalo?

Ahead Of Playoff Matchup, Ravens' John Harbaugh Calls Bills WR, Maryland Native Stefon Diggs 'One That Got Away'When the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, they'll be playing against a Maryland native they had the opportunity to draft for themselves.