BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police detectives are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the December 2020 murder of Sherril Armstead and Natalie Wright.
Police say it happened on December 21, 2020, in the 1200 block of W. Pratt Street.
Detectives continue to investigate the murder of Sherril Armstead & Natalie Wright on December 21st in the 1200 block of W. Pratt Street. Anyone with information can Det. at 410-396-2100 or @MCSofMaryland pic.twitter.com/ZohIaGbuzi
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 15, 2021
Police are offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed in this case.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately.