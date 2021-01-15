PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Set To Take On Bills In AFC Divisional Round
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMMLK: The Making of a Holiday
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police detectives are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the December 2020 murder of Sherril Armstead and Natalie Wright.

Police say it happened on December 21, 2020, in the 1200 block of W. Pratt Street.

Police are offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed in this case.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff