BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five violent offenders remain on the lam and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is asking for the public’s help to find them.
Police continued to look for five men wanted in violent crimes in the city. Harrison announced the following men were wanted during a Jan. 8 press conference:
- 43-year-old Kentay Gwaltney wanted on five open warrants, including rape.
- 30-year-old Shawn Williams wanted on open warrants to include assault and burglary.
- 34-year-old Lawrence Scott wanted for rape
- 43-year-old Rodrigeuz Woodland wanted for first-degree assault
- 27-year-old Christopher Jones wanted on multiple charges to include armed robbery.
Harrison said city police continue to work on reducing violent crime and working to find those responsible for the violence in the city.
The police department made 23 gun arrests in the past week.
“Over the past seven days we’ve made over 60 felony arrests for violent crimes to include attempted murder, shootings, drug distribution armed robbery and carjackings,” Harrison said.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city has seen eight homicides so far this year and 21 non-fatal shootings.
“While these numbers are down from last year — and that’s a positive — I’m still not satisfied,” Scott said. “One life lost in our city is still too many.”
If you know the whereabouts of these suspects, we are asking you to call our Warrant Apprehension Task Force at 410-637-8970 or those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.