BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All rail service on MARC’s Penn, Camden and Brunswick lines will be suspended beginning Sunday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., the Maryland Transit Administration said Friday.

The agency said service will be suspended from Sunday until Thursday.

This comes as President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has announced a number of changes to its services beginning Friday. Numerous stations will be closed through Thursday.

Reminder! Beginning today, the following 11 stations are closed:

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Capitol South

Farragut North

Farragut West

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Judiciary Square

McPherson Square

Smithsonian

Union Stationhttps://t.co/9zUPlthucx pic.twitter.com/I9nP1QgrWI — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 15, 2021

Numerous streets in Washington, D.C., will also be closed.

Street Closures In preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the following road closures are in effect, until further notice. 1. Independence Avenue between Washington Ave, SW, and Second Street, SE. 2. Constitution Ave between First Street, NW, and Second Street, NE. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 13, 2021

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is telling people to avoid traveling to the district between Saturday and Thursday. Those who do visit the city should expect major delays.