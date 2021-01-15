COVID IN MD:State’s Case Total Surpasses 320K; Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All rail service on MARC’s Penn, Camden and Brunswick lines will be suspended beginning Sunday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., the Maryland Transit Administration said Friday.

The agency said service will be suspended from Sunday until Thursday.

This comes as President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has announced a number of changes to its services beginning Friday. Numerous stations will be closed through Thursday.

Numerous streets in Washington, D.C., will also be closed.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is telling people to avoid traveling to the district between Saturday and Thursday. Those who do visit the city should expect major delays.

