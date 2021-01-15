BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are clamoring to get vaccinated for COVID—19 following Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement this week expanding those eligible for the shot by hundreds of thousands of Marylanders.

Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state point person on vaccinations urged patience.

“We along with other states would like to have more,” Dr. Chan told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

She said they are committed to an “equitable” distribution of vaccine. Maryland is getting 72,000 doses each week.

“It is still a limited supply,” Dr. Chan said. “The local health departments can’t control that. The hospitals can’t—and in all honesty—neither can we.”

Next Monday, January 18th, all teachers and all people 75 and older, those living in group homes, assisted living, childcare providers and teacher support staff can get vaccinated.

Starting Monday, January 25th, phase 1C begins. All people 65 to 74 can get vaccinated.

Vaccinations for teachers can start next week @wjz pic.twitter.com/2LYxAhFNPC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 14, 2021

Montgomery County’s Executive tells WJZ they have run out of doses until the next shipment comes in.

“So we are out. We do not have enough doses for Monday and Tuesday,“ said Executive Marc Elrich. “It’s really problematic.” He called it a “failure of the federal government” and said another problem is the county does not know how many doses the state has—and will not know how many they will get next week until Saturday.

“We are in constant communication with hospitals. We are actually having to borrow one thousand doses from a hospital…to continue operations,” said Dr. James Bridger with Montgomery County’s health department. “We’re looking for alternative strategies,” he said.

Howard County is expanding staffing. Anne Arundel County tells WJZ it has enough doses to get through next week.

.@HoCoHealth is preparing to enter Phase 1B and begin providing vaccine to residents who are 75 years and older beginning 1/25. We’re quickly ramping up our infrastructure and are ready to receive more vaccine from the State as it becomes available. READ: https://t.co/2vNumAxzds pic.twitter.com/LPR8ryWM1X — Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) January 15, 2021

Baltimore City has used less than a third of the doses it has on hand.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said there are no available appointments for a vaccine in January, but she said they are working to make more available.

The city says it should have enough supply to make sure all those already vaccinated get their second shot.

The city is also working to set up more mass vaccination sites. Right now, there is only one. It is at the Under Armour campus, and roughly 500 people a day are getting the vaccine there.

Mayor Brandon Scott met with Governor Larry Hogan on Friday and got approval to use private partnerships to administer more doses.