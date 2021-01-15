'We Play Hard' | Ravens Defensive Line Proving To Be An Anchor During Playoff RunHow do you build a team: draft, free agency and trades. Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta has used all three avenues to build this year's team.

'Taking Advantage Of What The Defense Gives' | Ravens Offense Hitting Stride At Just The Right TimeLamar Jackson is the focal point of the Ravens offense, he does it all, and they're not a Super Bowl contender without him.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Becoming More Vocal In Leading Team Through Playoff RunThe game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday is the Ravens next step on the playoff path, and it marks another big matchup for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Fans Paint Old Ellicott City Purple At Pep Rally Ahead Of Bout With BillsThe Ravens may be in western New York, but the team's spirit is still in Maryland.