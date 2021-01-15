ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in last week’s Wild Card Round against the Tennessee Titans.
But Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano said he is “pretty confident” his team will be able to contain Jackson in Saturday’s primetime matchup.
“We’re pretty confident in being able to contain him,” Milano told Matt Parrino of New York Upstate this week. “You gotta be ready to rock, you know? He can make anything happen at any time. Being aware of him at all times is gonna be key for us.”
Milano said the Bills have to be “sound tacklers” to stop Jackson.
“We just gotta be sound tacklers. A lot of other quarterbacks could just run it up and they’re gonna slide or be one cut. With Lamar, he’s a very shifty guy. … You just gotta make a play. That’s what it really comes down to.”
Weather could be on Milano and his teammates’ side. The temperature for kickoff is expected to be at 33 degrees. There is currently a 53 percent chance of rain throughout the game, with winds expected to reach 13 miles per hour.
Jackson is coming off of his first career playoff win. He rushed for 136 yards that included his 48-yard, game-tying touchdown run. He also completed nearly 71% of his passes in Baltimore’s 20-13 win.