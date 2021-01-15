ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens have just three players listed on their injury report headed into Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.
Defensive end Derek Wolfe, cornerback Marcus Peters and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker are those listed on this week’s injury report.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon was listed on the injury report, but was removed and will be ready to go.
Game status vs. Bills: pic.twitter.com/QGMWhAEJT8
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 14, 2021
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Peters, who is dealing with a back injury, to play against the Bills.
The Ravens star corner did not practice Tuesday (estimation) or Wednesday, but returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant.
Fluker was a limited participant at practice all week, but also had the same injury last week and played against the Titans.
The Bills only listed one player on their final injury report, backup defensive end Darryl Johnson.