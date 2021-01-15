GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Glen Burnie woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed another woman following an argument Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The stabbing happened just after noon in the 300 block of 6th Avenue. Officers arrested Shavon Nicole Greene at the scene, and first responders took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it’s unclear what prompted the argument that led to the stabbing.
Online court records show Greene faces multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault.