ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens saw uncharacteristic kicking blunders from kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch in the first half of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens conducted a 12-play, 61-yard opening drive to start the game, but were stopped on third and long.

That’s when the Ravens called upon Tucker to try to score the games’ first points.

“Here is Tucker, he almost never misses,” announcer Al Michaels said.

Tucker’s kick, however, hit off the left upright and bounced out, prompting fans to jump on Michael’s.

Later in the quarter, punter Sam Koch shanked a punt, setting up the Bills with excellent field position.

Fortunately, the Ravens defense made a stand and held the Bills to a field goal.

Missed FG✔️

Dobbins drop on 3rd down✔️

Shanked punt✔️ Similar to last week, #Ravens with a sloppy start @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 17, 2021

Ravens came out of the with 9 straight running plays to FG range but after that:

Missed FG

Shanked punt

Roughing passer penalty

3 & out

Despite one of their worst quarters of the season, Ravens trail just 3-0 after 1Q. Better clean it up. 🏈 @wjz — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 17, 2021

In the second quarter, Tucker missed another field goal opportunity. Tucker hadn’t missed two field goals in a game since December 2018.

That’s the first time Justin Tucker has missed 2 FGs in a game since December of 2018 #Ravens @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 17, 2021

Tucker, who has played in the NFL for nine seasons, has never missed two field goals of 50 yards or less in a single game.