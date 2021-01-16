WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Another Virginia man has been arrested for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riots last week.
Jacob Hiles, who wore goggles and a F*ck Antifa sweatshirt when he and a violent mob stormed the Capitol building during a Save America rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, allegedly wrote on Facebook, “Feelin cute…might start a revolution later, IDK — in Capitol Hill.”
According to the arrest warrant, Hiles posted multiple photos and videos on his Facebook account of himself storming the Capitol including selfies.
“After being tear gassed for an hour, we entered the capitol, thousands of us. The fbi shot and killed a woman in front of us. We followed the trail of her blood out of the building,” Hiles posted on Jan. 6, according to the warrant.
Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the incident. Since then more than 70 people have been charged federally for their parts in the riot.
DC officials and both federal and local law enforcement are working to make sure there isn’t anymore violence in the city ahead or and during Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.