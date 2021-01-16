ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and more than 40 new deaths including a child under the age of 10, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Saturday, there have been 324,031 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 3,292 of which were added Saturday.

Forty-seven new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,369.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Twenty-seven fewer Marylanders were hospitalized on Saturday than on Friday. The total sits at 1,821, of which 1,409 are in acute care and 412 are in intensive care.

The positivity rate fell from 8.3% on Friday to 8.13% on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, 6,408,323 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,705,207 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccinations, the health department reports 216,620 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of a vaccine and 20,646 have gotten a second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,865 (164) 0* Anne Arundel 29,710 (402) 14* Baltimore City 35,405 (744) 21* Baltimore County 43,793 (1,024) 31* Calvert 2,967 (46) 1* Caroline 1,627 (13) 0* Carroll 6,255 (175) 5* Cecil 4,337 (89) 2* Charles 7,121 (132) 1* Dorchester 1,811 (24) 0* Frederick 14,150 (214) 8* Garrett 1,701 (56) 1* Harford 10,160 (183) 4* Howard 13,330 (186) 6* Kent 918 (28) 2* Montgomery 53,832 (1,177) 44* Prince George’s 62,491 (1,135) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,140 (32) 1* St. Mary’s 4,073 (95) 0* Somerset 2,068 (24) 0* Talbot 1,477 (15) 0* Washington 10,418 (178) 3* Wicomico 5,626 (101) 0* Worcester 2,756 (65) 1* Data not available 0 (67) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 15,291 (2) 0* 10-19 30,049 (5) 1* 20-29 59,546 (30) 1* 30-39 56,430 (65) 6* 40-49 49,820 (185) 4* 50-59 48,840 (488) 22* 60-69 32,780 (999) 17* 70-79 18,694 (1,615) 31* 80+ 12,581 (2,978) 90* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 170,048 (3,068) 84* Male 153,983 (3,300) 88* Unknown 0 (1) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 91,776 (2,268) 61* Asian (NH) 6,952 (216) 7* White (NH) 109,156 (3,144) 89* Hispanic 53,989 (605) 15* Other (NH) 15,178 (65) 0* Data not available 46,980 (71) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.