ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and more than 40 new deaths including a child under the age of 10, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Saturday, there have been 324,031 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 3,292 of which were added Saturday.
Forty-seven new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,369.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Twenty-seven fewer Marylanders were hospitalized on Saturday than on Friday. The total sits at 1,821, of which 1,409 are in acute care and 412 are in intensive care.
The positivity rate fell from 8.3% on Friday to 8.13% on Saturday.
Since the pandemic began, 6,408,323 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,705,207 people have tested negative.
In terms of vaccinations, the health department reports 216,620 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of a vaccine and 20,646 have gotten a second dose.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,865
|(164)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|29,710
|(402)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|35,405
|(744)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|43,793
|(1,024)
|31*
|Calvert
|2,967
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,627
|(13)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,255
|(175)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,337
|(89)
|2*
|Charles
|7,121
|(132)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,811
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,150
|(214)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,701
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,160
|(183)
|4*
|Howard
|13,330
|(186)
|6*
|Kent
|918
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|53,832
|(1,177)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|62,491
|(1,135)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,140
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,073
|(95)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,068
|(24)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,477
|(15)
|0*
|Washington
|10,418
|(178)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,626
|(101)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,756
|(65)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(67)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|15,291
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|30,049
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|59,546
|(30)
|1*
|30-39
|56,430
|(65)
|6*
|40-49
|49,820
|(185)
|4*
|50-59
|48,840
|(488)
|22*
|60-69
|32,780
|(999)
|17*
|70-79
|18,694
|(1,615)
|31*
|80+
|12,581
|(2,978)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|170,048
|(3,068)
|84*
|Male
|153,983
|(3,300)
|88*
|Unknown
|0
|(1)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|91,776
|(2,268)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|6,952
|(216)
|7*
|White (NH)
|109,156
|(3,144)
|89*
|Hispanic
|53,989
|(605)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,178
|(65)
|0*
|Data not available
|46,980
|(71)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.