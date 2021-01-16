Havre De Grace, MD (WJZ)– Fire officials and the Marine Rescue unit from the Susquehanna Hose Company rescued a person from the waters of the Susquehanna river after their kayak overturned Saturday afternoon.
Crews pulled the person from the waters near the Tydings Bridge and transported them to the Havre De Grace City Park where they were being evaluated by EMS personnel for hypothermia.
