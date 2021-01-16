ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens are getting ready for their AFC Divisional Round matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Although the team is playing away from M&T Bank Stadium, some high profile Ravens fans wanted to make sure coaches and players are feeling the love all the way out in western New York.

Actor Josh Charles, boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, two-time Olympic gold medalist Angel McCoughtry and singer-songwriter Alex Gaskarth were among those to wish the team good luck.

“The Flock is behind you,” Charles said. “Let’s go, let’s do this.”

“Ravens Flock has your back, we got your back, sending you all our best,” Gaskarth said.

“Baltimore behind y’all, let’s get it,” Davis said.

No pain, no gain. Play like a Raven! pic.twitter.com/ULf39egxFX — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 16, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also voiced his support. “No pain, no gain. Play like a Raven!” the governor tweeted.

Old Bay Wings > Buffalo Wings #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/mj62RFKZKo — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 16, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott predicted a 27-20 win against the Bills.