TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A girl was assaulted in downtown Towson and sustained minor injuries Saturday evening, according to Baltimore County Police.
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Joppa Road in Towson for reports of an assault.
Police said a juvenile female was assaulted by a suspect that the victim knew. The victim sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital.
No suspect is in custody at this time. Police did not provide any more details.
This story is developing.