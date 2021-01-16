ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens square off against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Follow along with live scoring updates from WJZ:

The Bills lead the Ravens 17-3 after quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a screen pass at the goal line, followed by a pick-six.

The Ravens saw uncharacteristic kicking blunders from kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch in the first half of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens conducted a 12-play, 61-yard opening drive to start the game, but were stopped on third and long.

That’s when the Ravens called upon Tucker to try to score the games’ first points.

“Here is Tucker, he almost never misses,” announcer Al Michaels said.

Tucker’s kick, however, hit off the left upright and bounced out, prompting fans to jump on Michael’s.

Later in the quarter, punter Sam Koch shanked a punt, setting up the Bills with excellent field position.

Fortunately, the Ravens defense made a stand and held the Bills to a field goal.

In the second quarter, Tucker missed another field goal opportunity. Tucker hadn’t missed two field goals in a game since December 2018.

He later redeemed himself at the end of the second quarter to tie the game headed into the half.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!