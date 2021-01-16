Ravens' Season Ends With Lamar Jackson In Locker Room, 17-3 Loss To Bills In AFC Divisional RoundA season in which the Baltimore Ravens overcame a long list of obstacles to reach the playoffs ended with their star quarterback stuck in the locker room during the fourth quarter and the rest of the team shuffling off the field to join him after a disheartening defeat.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Throws Costly First Career Interception Inside Red Zone In Loss To BillsRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his first career interception inside of the red zone during Saturday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and it proved to be costly.

University of Maryland Agrees To Pay Jordan McNair's Parents $3.5 MillionThe University of Maryland has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Leaves AFC Divisional Round Game Early With ConcussionBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion after being tackled near the end zone following a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter.