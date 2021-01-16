PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Fall To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMNCIS
    01:30 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:30 AMMajor Crimes
    03:30 AMThe American Athlete
    04:00 AMThe World Is Yours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Maryland News, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion after being tackled near the end zone following a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter.

Facing a second-and-10 at the Baltimore 25, center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over Jackson’s head.

The quarterback turned and chased the bouncing ball down inside the five, turned and quickly threw it away as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had him by the legs, and Trent Murphy down on top of him.

Jackson, who was penalized for grounding, was flat on his back in the end zone where he was attended to by the Ravens’ medical staff. Upon getting up, he jogged up the tunnel.

The team said he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Tyler Huntley, promoted from the practice squad, took over.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBS Baltimore Staff