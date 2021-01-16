WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting an officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol building last week.
Police say the suspect assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges in a door jam.
The suspect was captured on camera during the incident.
Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident, should call police at (202) 727-9099.
Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.