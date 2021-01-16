PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Face Bills In AFC Divisional Playoff
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crisis at the Capitol, FBI, Local TV, Metropolitan Police Department, Talkers, Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting an officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Police say the suspect assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges in a door jam.

Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was captured on camera during the incident.

Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident, should call police at (202) 727-9099.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

CBS Baltimore Staff