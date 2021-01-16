ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Guess what, Ravens Fans: snow showers are now looking likely on and off throughout Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game in Buffalo.

Windy conditions can also be expected.

The high is 38 degrees, while the low is 32 overnight.

Many fans have been keeping a close eye on the forecast. If it does snow, Lamar Jackson says he’d be playing in it for the first time. That might give the hometown team an advantage over the Ravens.

#mdwx Time for some Football, some wings and a win! We've got you Ravens covered all day, and night long. In the words of a pretty good running back,…'Believe that." pic.twitter.com/UvMH0rjPgx — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 16, 2021

“I never got to play in the snow, except my first time seeing snow in Louisville,” Jackson told reporters Tuesday. “But we had a snowball fight so that was totally different from playing in it.”

Saturday Could Be Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's First Snowy Football Game. He's Hoping That's Not The Case

“Hopefully it don’t [snow],” he added.

A strong breeze could also impact the game. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker recalls playing in some rough conditions in Buffalo in the past and says the team will be ready for whatever Mother Nature will bring.

