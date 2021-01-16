ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a glove on his left hand ahead of the team’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports Jackson jammed his left thumb in Sunday’s Wild Card Round game against the Tennessee Titans and wore the glove in the second half.
He then wore the glove Wednesday, the only practice open to the media this week.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 17, 2021
Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more in last week’s win over the Titans.