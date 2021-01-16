ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his first career interception inside of the red zone during Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and it proved to be costly.
Jackson threw a pass into tight coverage and had it intercepted by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, who returned it for a 101-yard touchdown, the longest interception return in postseason history.
TARON JOHNSON PICK SIX‼️
📺 #BALvsBUF: https://t.co/VqXMJDH1vI pic.twitter.com/WjuPWerVod
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 17, 2021
The Bills had just gone ahead 10-3 in the third quarter, but Jackson and the Ravens were knocking on the door for a potential game-tying touchdown when he threw the interception.
Entering Saturday night, Jackson had 49 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone in his career, including in the playoffs.
A season in which the Ravens overcame a long list of obstacles to reach the playoffs ended with Jackson stuck in the locker room during the fourth quarter and the rest of the team shuffling off the field to join him after a disheartening defeat.