BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a late night shooting in Baltimore Saturday, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 8:05 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 21 year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.