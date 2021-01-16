PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Fall To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a late night shooting in Baltimore Saturday, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 8:05 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 21 year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.