ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WJZ) — It’s game day, and the Ravens are in a spot they’re very familiar with under Head Coach John Harbaugh, the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In Harbaugh’s 13 seasons as head coach, the Ravens have advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs eight times.

Those eight Divisional Round playoff berths tie for the NFL’s second-most since Harbaugh’s arrival in 2008.

QB @Lj_era8 locked in and ready for action. 😈 pic.twitter.com/NXxCJxBirQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2021

The Ravens have also won three Divisional Round playoff games under Harbaugh, tying the Steelers for the league’s fourth-most since 2008.

But the Ravens are only focused on one thing.

“We know how it feels to be hyped up and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “We’re focused on Buffalo and we’re not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us.”

PLAYOFF MODE

The Ravens have been playing with a win-or-done urgency since early December following a 1-4 skid.

The Ravens were depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak in a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh before reeling off six consecutive wins.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall since the Pittsburgh game,” Harbaugh said. “I really think our guys have handled everything exceptionally well.”

STAR POWER

The Ravens have accomplished their objective in limiting the NFL’s leading rusher, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, to 40 yards on 18 attempts.

Now the Ravens turn their attention to having to contain the league’s leading receiver in Diggs.

“I feel like we have some of the top run-stoppers in the league upfront, and we have some of the top corners on the outside, as well,” Baltimore safety Chuck Clark said.

TRIPLE THREAT

The Ravens are only the third team in NFL history to have three players top 700 yards rushing in a single season with Jackson (1,005 yards), rookie J.K. Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards (723).

The Bills limited the Ravens to only 118 yards rushing in last year’s meeting, a 24-17 Ravens win.

Buffalo, however, has allowed 150 yards rushing five times this season, one more than the past two combined.

COACHING CONNECTION

Harbaugh and McDermott were members of Andy Reid’s coaching staff with the Eagles in the 2000s, and both remain close.

So close, in fact, Harbaugh kidded McDermott upon recalling being introduced to his future wife in Philadelphia.

“I’m like, ‘Oh man, I don’t know how you pulled this off,'” Harbaugh said. “He married way out of his league.”

