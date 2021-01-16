WATCH LIVEPurple Pregame Show: WJZ Is Live From Buffalo
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ/CNN) — A Virginia man was arrested at a Washington D.C. checkpoint just a mile from the U.S. Capitol Friday night with over 500 rounds of ammunition, a loaded handgun and fake credentials.

Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal was arrested as he tried to pass through a downtown DC checkpoint. Beeler pulled up in his pickup truck to the checkpoint just a little over a mile north of the Capitol building and gave officers a fake inauguration credential, a source told CNN.

Officers asked Beeler if he had any weapons and he told police he had a Glock semiautomatic pistol in the center armrest, CNN reported. The Glock was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition with a round ready to fire.

The gun was recovered along with 509 rounds of ammunition, shotgun, shells and a magazine for the handgun, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

He was arrest and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, among other offenses.

