WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ/CNN) — A Virginia man was arrested at a Washington D.C. checkpoint just a mile from the U.S. Capitol Friday night with over 500 rounds of ammunition, a loaded handgun and fake credentials.
Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal was arrested as he tried to pass through a downtown DC checkpoint. Beeler pulled up in his pickup truck to the checkpoint just a little over a mile north of the Capitol building and gave officers a fake inauguration credential, a source told CNN.
CBS News reports, last night, U.S. Capitol police arrested a man who allegedly drove up to a checkpoint, 1.3 miles from the U.S. Capitol, w: an unregistered gun & ammo:
Glock 17, 9MM(1)
9mm ammo(Quantity 509)
12 Gauge shotgun shells(Quantity 21)
17 round glock 17 magazine(1)
Officers asked Beeler if he had any weapons and he told police he had a Glock semiautomatic pistol in the center armrest, CNN reported. The Glock was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition with a round ready to fire.
The gun was recovered along with 509 rounds of ammunition, shotgun, shells and a magazine for the handgun, according to Metropolitan Police Department.
He was arrest and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, among other offenses.
