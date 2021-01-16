PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Fall To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMNCIS
    01:30 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:30 AMMajor Crimes
    03:30 AMThe American Athlete
    04:00 AMThe World Is Yours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:basketball, Coppin State, Morgan State

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points as Morgan State rolled past Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday. Troy Baxter added 22 points for the Bears, while Malik Miller chipped in 21. Baxter also had 12 rebounds and six blocks, while Miller posted 12 rebounds.

Lagio Grantsaan had 10 points for Morgan State (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Anthony Tarke had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9, 2-1). Kyle Cardaci added 12 points.

DeJuan Clayton, whose 13.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)