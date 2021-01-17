BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were hospitalized overnight after they were both injured in separate shootings across the South Baltimore area, police said.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of North Everett Street at around 12:39 a.m. They canvassed the area and found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Pascal Avenue.
He was taken to an area hospital by medical personnel.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Roughly two hours later, officers were called to the unit block of North Woodington Road at around 2:29 a.m. They found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and medical personnel took him to the hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.