By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leaving the game with a concussion.

It happened after a tackle near the end zone after a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter. But what happened after the game is getting a lot of attention online– in the name of giving.

Bills fans started donating to one of Jackson’s favorite charities, Blessings in a Backpack.

The non-profit works to provide food to elementary school children across America. Anthony Dolce is a big fan of the Bills, and he sent a tweet saying Lamar Jackson is one of his favorite players in the league.

He said he hopes Jackson recovers soon, and made a donation.

Ravens’ Season Ends With Lamar Jackson In Locker Room, 17-3 Loss To Bills In AFC Divisional Round

Another fan wished Jackson well and called on others to donate too and show some love in Jackson’s honor.

