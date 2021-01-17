BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leaving the game with a concussion.

It happened after a tackle near the end zone after a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter. But what happened after the game is getting a lot of attention online– in the name of giving.

Bills fans started donating to one of Jackson’s favorite charities, Blessings in a Backpack.

The non-profit works to provide food to elementary school children across America. Anthony Dolce is a big fan of the Bills, and he sent a tweet saying Lamar Jackson is one of his favorite players in the league.

Class act: #BillsMafia donating to one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite charities overnight, after he left the AFC divisional game with a concussion #Ravens @wjz pic.twitter.com/nV3LmDmjDo — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 17, 2021

He said he hopes Jackson recovers soon, and made a donation.

Ravens’ Season Ends With Lamar Jackson In Locker Room, 17-3 Loss To Bills In AFC Divisional Round

#Throwback to when @Lj_era8 donated $25,000 to Blessings in a Backpack in 2018. https://t.co/tItK7nBsv7 — Blessings in a Backpack (@BlessinBackpack) January 17, 2021

Another fan wished Jackson well and called on others to donate too and show some love in Jackson’s honor.