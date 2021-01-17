ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Maryland prepares to enter into vaccine phase 1B the state added more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25-deaths on Sunday, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Sunday, there have been 326,445 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 2,414 of which were added today.

Twenty-five new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,394.

Starting Monday, inmates at high risk of developing complications from the coronavirus will also start getting vaccinated as the state moves into phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan.

Two more Marylanders were hospitalized on Sunday than on Saturday. The total sits at 1,823, of which 1,415 are in acute care and 408 are in intensive care.

The positivity rate fell slightly from 8.13% on Saturday to 8.12% on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, 6,455,048 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,716,464 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccinations, the health department reports 223,740 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of a vaccine and 21,296 have gotten a second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,888 (164) 0* Anne Arundel 29,955 (405) 14* Baltimore City 35,610 (746) 21* Baltimore County 44,057 (1,029) 31* Calvert 3,009 (46) 1* Caroline 1,645 (13) 0* Carroll 6,314 (175) 5* Cecil 4,366 (89) 2* Charles 7,206 (132) 1* Dorchester 1,828 (24) 0* Frederick 14,230 (215) 8* Garrett 1,716 (56) 1* Harford 10,259 (183) 4* Howard 13,433 (187) 6* Kent 937 (28) 2* Montgomery 54,241 (1,182) 44* Prince George’s 62,927 (1,134) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,177 (32) 1* St. Mary’s 4,081 (96) 0* Somerset 2,074 (24) 0* Talbot 1,499 (15) 0* Washington 10,495 (178) 3* Wicomico 5,701 (101) 0* Worcester 2,797 (65) 1* Data not available 0 (75) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 15,449 (2) 0* 10-19 30,293 (5) 1* 20-29 59,936 (30) 1* 30-39 56,819 (65) 6* 40-49 50,167 (186) 4* 50-59 49,245 (489) 23* 60-69 33,047 (1,003) 17* 70-79 18,833 (1,621) 31* 80+ 12,656 (2,991) 90* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 171,287 (3,086) 85* Male 155,158 (3,308) 88* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 92,478 (2,276) 61* Asian (NH) 7,013 (216) 7* White (NH) 110,133 (3,153) 89* Hispanic 54,329 (607) 15* Other (NH) 15,297 (65) 0* Data not available 47,195 (77) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.