LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A DC man was caught with a loaded gun at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in early December.
The Transportation Security Administration said an officer spotted the .38 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag while it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded and confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.
He told police he forgot he had his loaded gun with him. He is now facing a “stiff” federal financial penalty, TSA said.