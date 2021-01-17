PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Fall To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI Airport, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, TSA

LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A DC man was caught with a loaded gun at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in early December.

The Transportation Security Administration said an officer spotted the .38 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag while it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine.

Credit: TSA

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded and confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.

He told police he forgot he had his loaded gun with him. He is now facing a “stiff” federal financial penalty, TSA said.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff