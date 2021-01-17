WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ/CBS NEWS) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she’s glad the military has pledged its support for a smooth transition of power next week in the Capitol, after the assault on January 6 by pro-President Trump rioters that resulted in the deaths of five people.
When CBS News’ Scott Pelley interviewed Bowser on 60 Minutes on Sunday, he pointed out how unusual it is for the military to make such a proclamation in support of an event provided for in the U.S. Constitution,
“But it is necessary. And I’m glad that it happened.” she said. “But we, as Americans, have to stop thinking that we can take for granted that every American has pledged his allegiance to the Constitution. What we saw in plain view, were too many Americans who have pledged allegiance to Donald Trump,” she said.
