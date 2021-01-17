BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium in Baltimore is temporarily closed Sunday after a health inspection found some issues with their social distancing practices.

The City’s health department said they shut the Aquarium down after they had already issued warnings to them for “failing to address over-crowding or to maintain social distancing at some of their exhibits,”

They are working on a reopening plan right now, but there is no official date set.

“The National Aquarium is temporarily closed. Over the past several days, we received several health inspections and visits from the fire marshal. While the majority of the feedback we received was positive, there were a couple of areas of concern that were raised in Sunday’s inspection that we are currently mitigating,” the Aquarium said in a statement later Sunday. “We will be sharing revised protocols and new measures to mitigate social distancing concerns with the Health Department this evening. We will continue to work in close partnership with the health department, the fire marshal and the City to ensure we are doing all we can to provide a safe visit for our guests. We look forward to mitigating these final areas of concern and reopening shortly.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.