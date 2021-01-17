DUNDALK, MD (WJZ) — A person is dead after they were struck by a car while crossing North Point Boulevard in Dundalk on Saturday.
Police responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. They learned a 2007 Kia Forte was driving on North Point Boulevard approaching Old Battle Grove Road with a green traffic light.
The Kia hit the pedestrian and stayed at the scene, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and is identified as 48-year-old Andrea Rachele Yarish.
The driver of the Kia was not injured.
The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating.