2 Marylanders Win $50K In Powerball Drawing, Jackpot Rolls To $640MTwo Marylanders got very lucky Wednesday night and won it big in the Powerball!

Pierre Gibbons Awarded Carnegie Medal For Running Into Burning Patterson Park Home To Rescue Elderly Neighbor In 2019Pierre Gibbons, the man who ran into a burning home in Patterson Park to rescue his neighbor in Sept. 2019, was honored Wednesday with a heroism award.

Baltimore's Abbey Burger Bistro Becomes Latest Recipient Of Money From Barstool Fund Amid COVID-19 PandemicAnother struggling Baltimore restaurant is getting some help from Barstool Sports as indoor dining remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United States' Fastest Dog Is From Maryland, And Runs Faster Than Usain Bolt!A Maryland pooch has been crowned the fastest dog in the United States.

Claddagh Pub, Don't Know Tavern Recently Selected For Barstool FundMore Maryland restaurants are receiving financial assistance from the Barstool Fund.

Prince George's County Firefighters Reunite Girl With KittenPrince George's County firefighters reunited a young girl with her kitten three days after her home went up in flames.