BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools and Johns Hopkins are partnering up to vaccinate teachers and staff.
An expected 500 employees will be vaccinated this week, including those who are already working in schools in person– teachers, meal service, administrators and custodians.
“We know how important it is to the long term health and well-being of our city and our neighbors to see the safe and successful reopening of City schools,” says Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J Daniels. “I am glad Johns Hopkins can fulfill its mission to support the city and its citizens – especially our youngest – through this urgent and important partnership.”
At the current scheduled pace of 500 a week, it will take 20 weeks to get all teachers and other staff vaccinated.
They are hoping to ramp up that pace as supply hopefully increases, WJZ’s Mike Hellgren reports.
Teachers are receiving links and multiple sites to sign up for appointments and get information. In the first 30 minutes they had 100 signed up.
