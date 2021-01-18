GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A man is charged after he allegedly refused to wear a mask inside a Subway in Glen Burnie on Friday.
Officers responded to the Subway restaurant at 337 Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie for an emergency order violation. When they arrived an employee said the customer refused to wear a mask in the store and became “disorderly.”
The customer allegedly refused to put on his mask when asked by police and acted as if he was going to throw a drink on the cashier.
The man, David Spencer Glotselty, was arrested and charged.