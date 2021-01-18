COVID IN MD:Over 1.7K New Cases As Hospitalizations Rise Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Charity, Football, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Maryland, NFL, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leaving the game with a concussion.

It happened after a tackle near the end zone after a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter. But what happened after the game is getting a lot of attention online– in the name of giving.

Bills fans started donating to one of Jackson’s favorite charities, Blessings in a Backpack.

The non-profit works to provide food to elementary school children across America. Anthony Dolce is a big fan of the Bills, and he sent a tweet saying Lamar Jackson is one of his favorite players in the league.

He said he hopes Jackson recovers soon, and made a donation.

Ravens’ Season Ends With Lamar Jackson In Locker Room, 17-3 Loss To Bills In AFC Divisional Round

Another fan wished Jackson well and called on others to donate too and show some love in Jackson’s honor.

As of Monday evening, the donations continued to roll in. The organization tweeted 13,600 donors had given $360,000 in 36 hours.

This story was first published on January 17, 2021.

Kelsey Kushner