ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan, and Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford received their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
The governor’s office said they will receive them publicly to help promote the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.
He thanked them Monday for joining him “to show people that they are safe and to encourage Marylanders to sign up to get vaccinated.”
Hogan also thanked the National Guard medics who are helping with vaccinations across the state.
“You guys did a great job and I really didn’t feel that,” the governor said. “I also feel good I feel like I could drop and give you 100 push ups right now.”
Starting Monday, inmates at high risk of developing complications from the coronavirus will also start getting vaccinated as the state moves into phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan.
After getting our #COVID19 vaccinations this morning, the First Lady, Lt. Governor @BoydKRutherford, and I are all feeling fantastic. These vaccines are approved by America’s leading medical experts and are incredibly effective at preventing serious illness. pic.twitter.com/qRGgb7HU68
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 18, 2021
The state health department reports 233,309 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in Maryland. In the last 24 hours, 9,569 people were given their first dose. More than 21,800 have received their second dose of the vaccine, 505 in the last 24 hours.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.