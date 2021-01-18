WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown Monday morning just as inauguration rehearsals were about to begin. But officials later said a fire several blocks away put law enforcement on high alert.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted that a small fire in the area of First and F streets SE was extinguished and the U.S. Capitol was shutdown out of an abundance of caution.

“There is no threat to the public,” Secret Service said.

Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/kQfAI4NxNK — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 18, 2021

The security scare came as a dress rehearsal for Joe Biden’s inauguration was about to begin.

Capitol on lockdown due to exterior security threat, per intercom announcement just now — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 18, 2021

“External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” the alert said.

People at the dress rehearsal were rushed back inside the Capitol after the perceived threat was reported.

DC Fire and EMS said they responded to the fire outside in the 100 block of H Street southeast.

No injuries were reported. This was what caused the smoke that could be seen over the Capitol.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

DC and federal law enforcement are on high alert after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

