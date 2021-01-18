ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan, and Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford received their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
The governor’s office said they will receive them publicly to help promote the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.
Starting Monday, inmates at high risk of developing complications from the coronavirus will also start getting vaccinated as the state moves into phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan.
The state health department reports 223,740 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of a vaccine and 21,296 have gotten a second dose.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.