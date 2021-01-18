BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson says the Ravens will be back after a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.
On Instagram Monday, the first time he was heard from since the team’s road to the Super Bowl ended with Saturday’s 17-3 loss, Jackson wrote about how they overcame adversity this season, citing their issues with the coronavirus spread through the team and “all type of adversity.”
He said while the season didn’t end how they wanted it to, he was still proud of the team.
It’s the up-and-down life of an NFL quarterback: get the glory when your team wins and often the blame when the team loses. Jackson has enjoyed more wins than losses in his three years with the Ravens — except at playoff time.
The loss at Buffalo included a fateful play that dramatically changed the game: a pass from Jackson was intercepted by the Bills’ Tarron Johnson, who returned it 101 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Bills their 17-3 lead.
The play was the first time in Jackson’s career he threw an interception in the Red Zone. Still, his teammates stand by him after the early playoff exit.
Jackson did not specifically mention the injury he suffered that caused him to leave the game in the third quarter for a possible concussion. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley finished the game for the Ravens.