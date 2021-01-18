WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Marylanders are being urged not to go to Washington, D.C., for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, but those who do venture to the nation’s capital will find it difficult due to numerous road closures and transit schedule changes.

A number of changes are already in effect and others are set to begin Tuesday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of what commuters in the area can expect.

Road/Bridge Closures

Much of the downtown of the city, including areas around the U.S. Capitol, White House and National Mall, will be restricted to vehicles and public access points will be set up.

The following bridges and roads into the downtown area will be closed or restricted:

14th Street Non-HOV Bridge – Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 6 a.m. All traffic diverted to I-395.

14th Street Bridge HOV (North and South) – Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Following closure, west bound traffic will remain open. Traffic will be diverted north on Potomac Freeway.

Memorial Bridge – Open for northbound access around Lincoln Circle to 23rd only. Southbound traffic may enter the Lincoln Circle from 23rd St. to access Memorial Bridge. All access is scheduled to be closed Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

Key Bridge – Remains open until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Following closure, no access to Whitehurst Freeway and no right turn will be permitted on M St. All traffic must turn left on Canal St.

Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic.

South Capitol Street Bridge on the 295 side – Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Following closure, northbound traffic will be closed and southbound traffic will remain open.

Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Closed.

Potomac River Parkway – Open Northbound, closed Southbound from Jan. 16 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Access to Theodore Roosevelt Bridge remains open.

Rock Creek Parkway at Ohio Drive – Closed.

11th Street Bridges – Remain open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Following closure, northbound traffic will be closed and southbound traffic will remain open.

695 Bridge/Southeast Freeway – Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

Sousa Bridge – Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Following closure, northbound traffic will be closed and southbound traffic will remain open.

3rd Street Tunnel – Remains open with all exits closed. The tunnel will close Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

9th Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic.

12th Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic.

E Street Tunnel – Closed from Potomac River Freeway northbound and southbound.

Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th Street, SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic.

I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)

I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit

I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road

Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes

I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB

Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EB

GW Parkway SB ramp to I-66 EB

GW Parkway NB ramp to I-395 NB

GW Parkway SB ramp to I-395 NB

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Here’s a list of road closures in the area:

10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW (Red Zone)

11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW (Red Zone)

12th St NW from F St NW to C St SW (Red Zone)

13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW (Red Zone)

13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW (Red Zone)

14th St NW from K St NW to C St SW (Red Zone)

15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW (Red Zone)

Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from 15th St. SW to Maine Ave. SW

16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW (Red Zone)

17th St NW from N St NW to K St. NW

17th St NW from N St NW to Independence Ave SW (Red Zone)

Rhode Island Ave. NW from Bataan St. NW to N St.

Rhode Island Ave. NW from Bataan to Connecticut Ave. NW

M St. from 18th St. NW to Connecticut Ave. NW

M. St. from 18th St. NW to 17th St. NW

Connecticut Ave. NW from Jefferson Pl NW to K St. NW

Desales St. NW from Connecticut Ave. NW to 17th St. NW

L St. NW from 17th St. NW from 16th St. NW

17th St. NW/Connecticut Ave from K St. NW to H St. NW

17th St. NW from H St. to Independence Ave.

18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW (Red Zone)

19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW (Red Zone)

1st St NW from D St NW to Constitution Ave. NW

1st St. NE/SE from Mass. Ave to North Carolina Ave. SE

2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

3rd St NW/SW from Mass. Ave/H St. NW to E St SW

4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to C St. SW

5th St NW from H St. NW to D St. NW

6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

6th St. SW from Independence Ave. SW to C St. SW

7th St NW from F St NW to C St. SW

8th St NW from F St to D St NW

9th St NW from F St NW to Capitol Square Pl SW

C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

C St. SW from 14th SW to 12th SW

C St. SW from 6th St. SW to 2nd St. SE

C St SW from 14th St SW to 2nd St SW/SE

Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 2nd St. NE

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW/NE from 9th St NW to 2nd St. NE

D St SW from 4th St SW to 1st St. SE

Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW

E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 3rd St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St. NW

F St. NW to 6th St. NW to 3rd St. NW

F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to N Capitol St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW

Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW

I St. NW from 19th NW to 12th St. NW

Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW

Independence Ave. SW from Ohio Dr. SW to 17th St. SW

23rd St. SW at Independence Ave. SW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

K St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to Mass. Ave. NW

Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW (Red Zone)

Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Kutz Bridge

New Jersey Ave SE from Independence Ave SE to E St SW (Red Zone)

New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW (Red Zone)

Ohio Drive SW from Ohio Dr. Bridge to Rock Creek Pwky (Red Zone)

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW (Red Zone)

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW (Red Zone)

Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW (Red Zone)

S Capitol St SE from Independence Ave. SW to E St SE(Red Zone)

Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW(Red Zone)

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW(Red Zone)

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE (Red Zone)

The southbound Interstate 395 George Mason Memorial Bridge, the Wilson, American Legion and Chain bridges will remain open.

The Secret Service recommends essential workers who need to get into the area for work come into the city from the east on Route 295 using exits at East Capitol Street, Benning Road or New York Avenue. The Capital Beltway will also be open.

For the latest road closure updates, click here.

Transit Closures

Numerous WMATA stations in the district are closed through Thursday. The list includes:

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Capitol South

Farragut North

Farragut West

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Gallery Place

Judiciary Square

McPherson Square

Metro Center

Smithsonian

Union Station

Pentagon Station will also be closed on Wednesday only.

Rail service will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays but on a Saturday schedule.

For updates, click here.

The Maryland Transit Administration said all rail service on MARC’s Penn, Camden and Brunswick likes will be suspended through Wednesday. On Thursday, service will resume.

For updates, click here.