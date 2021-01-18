BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in South Baltimore late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Carey Street to investigate a reported shooting just after 10 p.m.
They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, and police do not know his identity at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.