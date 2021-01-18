ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday has been denied, a FEMA spokesperson said Monday.
The agency told Hogan Sunday the request was not approved, the agency spokesperson said.
On Friday, Hogan requested the declaration, which would allow states and local governments to ask for reimbursements to cover their costs related to the inauguration and the deadly January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Law enforcement officials from across the country, including Maryland, are protecting the nation’s capital during the inauguration.
“Based on FEMA’s review of all the information available, it has been determined that supplemental federal assistance under the Stafford Act is not warranted for this event,” the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Hogan said the state will appeal the decision.