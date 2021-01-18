MARYLAND (WJZ/CBS NEWS) — A self-professed white supremacist from Maryland was arrested Sunday after his GPS monitor placed him at the US Capitol during the riots on January 6, CBS News reports.

According to a federal affidavit, Bryan Betancur has made statements to law enforcement officers that he is a member of several white supremacy organizations and has voiced “homicidal ideations, made comments about conducting a school shooting and has researched mass shootings,”

Betancur was previously convicted for fourth-degree burglary and after he was released engaged with “racially motivated violent extremist groups on the internet, expressing his desire to be a ‘lone wolf killer,'” according to CBS News’ David Begnaud.

His parole officer told the FBI that he claimed to have been inside the Capitol with the rioters on January 6. He also said he was tear gassed and was paranoid about the FBI watching him.

Betancur lived in Silver Spring before January 6, the affidavit states. He lived with his mother after he was released from custody in November 2020 for a previous violation on his probation. He was given permission to leave Maryland on January 6 to “distribute bibles” with an organization called Gideon International.

He had gotten permission previously to go to DC with this group. Betancur had originally asked to be allowed to go in December 2020 and then reiterated his request on January 4.

That request was approved. Under the terms of his probation, parole and probation agents use an online software to monitor travel and make sure they are following court ordered curfews.

Based on screenshot from the software, Betancur appeared to gone in the direction of the White House Ellipse before moving East to the area around the west front of the U.S. Capitol building, the affidavit says.

They believe he was in the area of the Capitol building from 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. based on this information. He was also identified in a social media post from the account “bryan_patriot_1776” holding the corner of the Confederate battle flag.

Another photograph showed him to appear to be in a Proud Boys t-shirt flashing the “OK” hand signal, commonly used among white supremacy groups.

The affidavit says based on the prosecutor’s “knowledge of the facts uncovered in this investigation” that “at not time on or before January 6, 2021, was Bryan Betancur granted permission or authorized by rule to enter restricted grounds around the Capitol, nor did he, at any time, have authorization to assemble, display flags, or parade on the Grounds or in the Capitol building,”

