By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Funeral, Mike Miller death, Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —  Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House at the end of the week.

Miller, who was Maryland’s longest-serving senate president, died last Friday afternoon. He will lie in state on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

He retired last month after more than four decades as a state senator. At the time, he cited his health, including a longtime battle with cancer, as a reason.

He announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on the Senate floor in early 2019.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visitation will be limited to those with appointments or invited guests only. Visitors must remain socially distanced and wear a mask at all times.

Anyone entering the state house is strongly encouraged to be tested and will have to complete a mandatory health and temperature screening.

ANNAPOLIS MD – JANUARY 8 Outgoing Senate President Mike Miller stands with incoming President Bill Ferguson on the rostrum in the Senate Gallery prior to the start of the legislative session in Annapolis on January 8, 2020. This year’s session will see a change of Speaker of the House and Senate President for the Democrats. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Troopers who previously served with Miller will provide an escort from the Lee Funeral Home to the Maryland State House, passing by Senator Miller’s law offices, the Prince George’s Fire Department in Clinton, MD, Surrattsville High School, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk Fire Department, and Herrington Harbor before arriving at the State House.

Well-wishers can send him off from these outdoor locations, but should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

On Friday, visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a pause for the senate session from noon to 2 p.m. An exact schedule and live stream link will be provided later.

Maryland State Police will escort President Emeritus Miller from the Maryland State House back to Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland.

The family will hold a private mass and service at St. John the Evangelist in Clinton followed by a private internment. The funeral will be streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Calvert Health Cancer Foundation, the Dunkirk Fire Department, the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership at the College of Southern Maryland, or the Thomas V. Mike Miller Education Fund to support youth environmental education and career programs through the Chesapeake Bay Trust (please denote that fund if donating online).

